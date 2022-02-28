Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Revenue clocked in at $81.29 billion, down -19.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] jumped around 1.76 points on Friday, while shares priced at $47.72 at the close of the session, up 3.83%. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Biohaven and Pfizer Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for Migraine Treatment.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion for rimegepant, a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, recommending the 75 mg dose of rimegepant (available as an orally dissolving tablet) for marketing authorization for both the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults who have at least four migraine attacks per month.

The CHMP’s positive opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC). The decision on whether to approve rimegepant, whose European Union (EU) trade name will be VYDURA™, will be made by the EC and would be valid in all 27 EU member states as well as in Iceland, Lichtenstein, and Norway. If approved, rimegepant will be the first oral CGRP receptor antagonist in the EU, and the only migraine medication approved for both acute and preventive treatment.

Pfizer Inc. stock is now -19.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFE Stock saw the intraday high of $48.03 and lowest of $45.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.71, which means current price is +5.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.17M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 31065977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $44 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $70, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.64 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.11, while it was recorded at 47.32 for the last single week of trading, and 46.71 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $178,310 million, or 68.70% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 465,274,925, which is approximately 1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 409,985,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.56 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.59 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 1.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,769 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 198,934,272 shares. Additionally, 1,256 investors decreased positions by around 127,937,920 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 3,409,717,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,736,589,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 497 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,554,698 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 15,380,125 shares during the same period.