PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Is Currently 5.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] surged by $5.92 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $111.10 during the day while it closed the day at $110.94. The company report on February 25, 2022 that PayPal Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-tender Offer by Tutanota LLC.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by Tutanota LLC to purchase up to 360,000 shares of PayPal common stock, representing significantly less than one percent of PayPal’s common stock outstanding. The offer price of $125 per share is conditioned on, among other things, the closing price per share of PayPal’s common stock exceeding $125 per share on the last trading day before the offer expires. This means that unless this condition is waived by Tutanota, PayPal stockholders who tender their shares in the offer will receive a below-market price. Tutanota has stated it expects to extend the offer for successive periods of 45 to 180 days, in which case payment would be delayed beyond the scheduled expiration date of Friday, March 18, 2022.

PayPal recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares in response to Tutanota’s offer because the offer requires that the closing stock price for PayPal common stock exceed the offer price, and the offer is subject to numerous additional conditions, including Tutanota obtaining financing for the offer. There is no guarantee the conditions of the offer will be satisfied. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw them at any time by providing notice in the manner described in the Tutanota offering documents prior to the expiration of the offer, which is currently scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 18, 2022, unless extended.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 5.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PYPL stock has declined by -41.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.45% and lost -41.17% year-on date.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $122.35 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.72M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 33657169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $182.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $230 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $170, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on PYPL stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 263 to 218.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 7.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PYPL stock trade performance evaluation

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -29.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.65 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.60, while it was recorded at 104.70 for the last single week of trading, and 233.74 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 18.24%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $98,150 million, or 78.50% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,078,240, which is approximately 0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,987,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.43 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.16 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 2.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,536 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 71,791,790 shares. Additionally, 1,105 investors decreased positions by around 120,589,342 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 692,332,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 884,713,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 342 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,362,582 shares, while 268 institutional investors sold positions of 10,688,209 shares during the same period.