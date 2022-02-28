Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] is -86.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] price surged by 11.15 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Mullen Automotive Featured by WardsAuto™; Company’s Hybrid Retail Model, EVs, Manufacturing and Battery Tech Highlighted.

Christie Schweinsberg from industry-leading publication WardsAuto™ recently visited Mullen Automotive and interviewed top Mullen executives, who discussed the Company’s innovative hybrid retail model, the Mullen FIVE EV crossover, manufacturing plans, battery technology and more.

A sum of 105848746 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.37M shares. Mullen Automotive Inc. shares reached a high of $0.84 and dropped to a low of $0.65 until finishing in the latest session at $0.69.

The one-year MULN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.0.

MULN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.55. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -78.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.72 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.4966, while it was recorded at 0.6338 for the last single week of trading, and 8.4246 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mullen Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.30% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 219,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 195,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in MULN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.13 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly -2.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 595,451 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 242,363 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 332,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,170,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,965 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 86,306 shares during the same period.