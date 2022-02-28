Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] Stock trading around $210.48 per share: What’s Next?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] jumped around 2.88 points on Friday, while shares priced at $210.48 at the close of the session, up 1.39%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Peter Thiel to Retire from Meta Board of Directors at 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Meta (NASDAQ: FB) announced today that Peter A. Thiel, Partner at Founders Fund and PayPal co-founder, has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of the Company at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Thiel has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2005 and will continue to serve as a director until the date of the Annual Meeting.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO, said: “Peter has been a valuable member of our board and I’m deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company — from believing in us when few others would, to teaching me so many lessons about business, economics, and the world. Peter is truly an original thinker who you can bring your hardest problems and get unique suggestions. He has served on our board for almost two decades, and we’ve always known that at some point he would devote his time to other interests. I’m grateful he’s served on our board for as long as he has, and I wish him the best in his journey ahead.”.

Meta Platforms Inc. stock is now -37.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FB Stock saw the intraday high of $211.32 and lowest of $203.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 384.33, which means current price is +10.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 31.91M shares, FB reached a trading volume of 37504231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $335.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance dropped their target price from $415 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FB shares from 410 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 12.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has FB stock performed recently?

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, FB shares dropped by -28.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.29 for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 291.38, while it was recorded at 204.95 for the last single week of trading, and 330.27 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 21.35%.

Insider trade positions for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]

There are presently around $372,759 million, or 79.00% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,965,468, which is approximately -0.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,101,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.28 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $26.82 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly 0.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,787 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 68,999,000 shares. Additionally, 1,517 investors decreased positions by around 136,680,635 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 1,565,316,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,770,995,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 401 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,498,874 shares, while 179 institutional investors sold positions of 16,100,418 shares during the same period.