Market cap of Yandex N.V. [YNDX] reaches 7.29B – now what?

Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ: YNDX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -61.30%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe’s largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, YNDX stock dropped by -70.40%. The one-year Yandex N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.45. The average equity rating for YNDX stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.29 billion, with 363.26 million shares outstanding and 314.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, YNDX stock reached a trading volume of 28140129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yandex N.V. [YNDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YNDX shares is $84.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Yandex N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $77.50 to $111. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Yandex N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on YNDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yandex N.V. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for YNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

YNDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -61.30. With this latest performance, YNDX shares dropped by -55.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.17 for Yandex N.V. [YNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.71, while it was recorded at 31.49 for the last single week of trading, and 67.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yandex N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yandex N.V. [YNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.73 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Yandex N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.88.

Yandex N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,534 million, or 84.10% of YNDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YNDX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,169,180, which is approximately -1.238% of the company’s market cap and around 2.77% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 18,064,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.14 million in YNDX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $301.39 million in YNDX stock with ownership of nearly 23.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yandex N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ:YNDX] by around 20,558,446 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 22,270,214 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 196,537,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,366,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YNDX stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,944,541 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,849,029 shares during the same period.