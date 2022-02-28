Market cap of fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] reaches 1.21B – now what?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] slipped around -0.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.14 at the close of the session, down -2.98%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that fuboTV Closed Q4 and FY 2021 With Record 1.13 Million Subscribers; Expects to Exceed $1 Billion Revenue In 2022.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The company also announced 2022 guidance, expecting to drive over $1 billion in total revenue this year.

fuboTV delivered record annual revenue of $638 million total revenue in 2021, including $1 million impact of the December 2021 acquisition of Molotov. Excluding Molotov, fuboTV’s total annual revenue was $637 million, an increase of 144% over 2020.

fuboTV Inc. stock is now -47.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUBO Stock saw the intraday high of $8.37 and lowest of $7.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.28, which means current price is +31.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.07M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 11693124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $21.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

How has FUBO stock performed recently?

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.17. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.15 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.45, while it was recorded at 8.11 for the last single week of trading, and 22.94 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.30 and a Gross Margin at -7.57. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.35.

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

There are presently around $457 million, or 38.40% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,684,267, which is approximately 2.641% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,812,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.87 million in FUBO stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $27.6 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 27.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 9,981,608 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 12,179,671 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 34,008,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,169,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,664,161 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,339,181 shares during the same period.