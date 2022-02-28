Market cap of Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] reaches 93.02M – now what?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] gained 1.20% or 0.0 points to close at $0.17 with a heavy trading volume of 23770920 shares. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Farmmi Gains Momentum with United Arab Emirates Order.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., received a new order for its popular dried Shiitake mushrooms. The customer will export these products to Dubai.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “Our sales team is actively working with customers on a daily basis and we are seeing a higher order volume size and increased demand from return and new customers. Customer activity level remains high, which is a welcome rebound from the supply chain complications and shutdowns that impeded market growth during COVID-19. We have done a great job supporting customers during the challenging period, which has helped further cement our long-term relationships.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.1731, the shares rose to $0.1747 and dropped to $0.162, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FAMI points out that the company has recorded -57.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 30.87M shares, FAMI reached to a volume of 23770920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.73. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -14.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2140, while it was recorded at 0.1741 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3336 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.50.

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.70% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,902,535, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 364,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $42000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 8,618,224 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,215,520 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 594,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,239,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,586,680 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 550,611 shares during the same period.