Market Analysts see Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] closed the trading session at $16.01 on 02/25/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.34, while the highest price level was $16.03. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Peabody Prices $275 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced the pricing of its offering of $275,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes is scheduled to settle on March 1, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Peabody also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $45,000,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Peabody and will accrue interest at a rate of 3.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2022. The notes will mature on March 1, 2028, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before September 1, 2027, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. At any time from, and including, September 1, 2027, noteholders may convert their notes at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Peabody will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Peabody’s election. The initial conversion rate is 50.3816 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $19.85 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 32.5% over the last reported sale price of $14.98 per share of Peabody’s common stock on February 24, 2022. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.99 percent and weekly performance of -8.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 18844987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $19.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.15. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 43.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.62 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.60, while it was recorded at 16.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.87 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,538 million, or 72.40% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately -4.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,116,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.97 million in BTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $98.12 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 13.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 19,023,401 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 11,683,149 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 65,377,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,084,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,404,739 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,314,290 shares during the same period.