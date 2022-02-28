Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $3.95

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] slipped around -0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.50 at the close of the session, down -1.75%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Kosmos Energy to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast on February 28, 2022.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its fourth quarter 2021 results:.

Earnings Release: Monday, February 28, 2022, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock is now 30.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KOS Stock saw the intraday high of $4.63 and lowest of $4.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.09, which means current price is +30.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.27M shares, KOS reached a trading volume of 10544687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KOS shares from 4.50 to 6.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has KOS stock performed recently?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.86 and a Gross Margin at -12.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.83.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now -7.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.20. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 483.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of -$1,633,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

There are presently around $1,688 million, or 89.90% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 48,577,681, which is approximately 22.51% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,696,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.63 million in KOS stocks shares; and GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, currently with $126.57 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly -1.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 68,277,746 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 12,829,895 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 294,106,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,213,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,381,340 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,628,478 shares during the same period.