Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell -4.82% so far this year. What now?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.59 during the day while it closed the day at $5.53. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Kinross completes acquisition of Great Bear Resources.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) is pleased to announce today that it has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (“Great Bear”).

“The closing of the acquisition of Great Bear Resources represents a milestone for Kinross as we advance our future growth strategy. We are excited to add such a high-quality asset in a top mining jurisdiction to our global portfolio,” said J. Paul Rollinson, Kinross Gold President and CEO. “Our exploration and development strategy will start immediately, including our goal of drilling 200,000 metres this year. We aim to further define the asset’s untapped potential and unlock the significant value we see from its numerous avenues for growth. We also look forward to working with the Wabauskang and Lac Seul First Nations and local communities as we advance our development strategy.”.

Kinross Gold Corporation stock has also loss -4.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KGC stock has declined by -11.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.31% and lost -4.82% year-on date.

The market cap for KGC stock reached $6.65 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.03M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 25139263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KGC shares from 11.25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 146.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

KGC stock trade performance evaluation

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.16 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -8.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,304 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 72,799,194, which is approximately -10.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 59,308,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.98 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $222.3 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 2.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 80,230,748 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 53,754,464 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 463,438,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 597,424,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,080,821 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,730,257 shares during the same period.