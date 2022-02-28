Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] – find out why.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] traded at a low on 02/25/22, posting a -23.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.44. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Opendoor Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate transactions, today reported financial results for its quarter ended December 31, 2021. Opendoor’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and management commentary can be accessed through the Company’s shareholder letter on the quarterly results page of Opendoor’s investor relations website at https://investor.opendoor.com.

“In 2021, we saw a significant and durable shift in demand for our digital product, demonstrated our market leadership, and delivered exceptional results. By consistently outperforming expectations, we pulled forward our financial targets by years, growing revenue 211% year-on-year and exiting 2021 at a revenue run-rate of over $15 billion. And yet, we are still just scratching the surface of our opportunity to transform one of the largest, most antiquated industries in the U.S.” said Eric Wu, Co-founder and CEO of Opendoor. “In 2022, we will continue to build the best consumer experience, expand nationwide to service more customers, and become the digital one-stop-shop that homeowners love and choose.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 55818065 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at 17.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.29%.

The market cap for OPEN stock reached $6.78 billion, with 612.73 million shares outstanding and 512.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.25M shares, OPEN reached a trading volume of 55818065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on OPEN stock. On September 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OPEN shares from 34 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

How has OPEN stock performed recently?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.45. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.96 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.50, while it was recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading, and 16.24 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.03 and a Gross Margin at +9.10. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.33.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]

There are presently around $3,379 million, or 65.00% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,379,397, which is approximately -3.348% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 41,420,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $349.59 million in OPEN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $305.27 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 85.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 95,364,539 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 76,477,115 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 228,482,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,324,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,035,703 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 7,614,432 shares during the same period.