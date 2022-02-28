KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] gain 21.25% so far this year. What now?

KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE: KAR] jumped around 5.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.94 at the close of the session, up 38.35%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that KAR Global Agrees to $2.2 Billion Sale of ADESA US Physical Auction Business to Carvana.

Transaction to advance digital strategy, accelerate growth and enhance financial profile.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a/ KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading digital marketplace platform for wholesale used vehicles, has reached a definitive agreement pursuant to which Carvana will acquire the company’s ADESA U.S. physical auction business. The all-cash transaction is valued at $2.2 billion and includes all auction sales, operations and staff at 56 ADESA U.S. vehicle logistics centers and exclusive use of the ADESA.com marketplace in the U.S. The agreement is closely aligned with KAR’s digital strategy, and will allow KAR to focus on its portfolio of industry-leading digital marketplaces. Proceeds of the transaction will be utilized to reduce KAR’s corporate debt.

KAR Auction Services Inc. stock is now 21.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KAR Stock saw the intraday high of $22.10 and lowest of $18.3902 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.56, which means current price is +61.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, KAR reached a trading volume of 19918763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KAR shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for KAR Auction Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $15 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for KAR Auction Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $16, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on KAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KAR Auction Services Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for KAR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has KAR stock performed recently?

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.04. With this latest performance, KAR shares gained by 29.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.92 for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 14.80 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.71 and a Gross Margin at +34.14. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86.

KAR Auction Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KAR Auction Services Inc. go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]

There are presently around $2,707 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,141,635, which is approximately 36.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,636,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.33 million in KAR stocks shares; and SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P, currently with $124.59 million in KAR stock with ownership of nearly 4.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KAR Auction Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE:KAR] by around 26,268,496 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 19,715,161 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 96,922,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,905,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,148,590 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,495,802 shares during the same period.