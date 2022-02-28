IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $116

IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE: INFO] gained 0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $108.61 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Molina Healthcare Set to Join S&P 500; Range Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Golden Entertainment to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will replace IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will replace Molina Healthcare in the S&P MidCap 400, and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASD:GDEN) will replace Range Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 2. S&P 500 constituent S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is acquiring IHS Markit in a transaction expected to be completed on February 28.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

IHS Markit Ltd. represents 399.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.02 billion with the latest information. INFO stock price has been found in the range of $105.24 to $109.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, INFO reached a trading volume of 29934992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFO shares is $133.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IHS Markit Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for IHS Markit Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $100, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INFO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IHS Markit Ltd. is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFO in the course of the last twelve months was 49.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for INFO stock

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, INFO shares dropped by -3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.43 for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.32, while it was recorded at 107.31 for the last single week of trading, and 118.92 for the last 200 days.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.38 and a Gross Margin at +50.74. IHS Markit Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.30.

IHS Markit Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHS Markit Ltd. go to 11.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]

There are presently around $38,428 million, or 91.00% of INFO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,029,486, which is approximately 0.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,617,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in INFO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.72 billion in INFO stock with ownership of nearly 2.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IHS Markit Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE:INFO] by around 28,392,440 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 28,159,927 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 297,263,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,815,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFO stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,453,519 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,974,041 shares during the same period.