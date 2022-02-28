Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Revenue clocked in at $758.40 million, down -7.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] jumped around 1.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.04 at the close of the session, up 4.55%. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Reschedules 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its fourth quarter 2021 financial results and investor conference call previously set for February 23 and 24, 2022, respectively. The earnings release will now be issued on Tuesday March 1, 2022, before the market opens, and the Company will host an investor conference call at 11:00 A.M. ET that same day.

Conference Call and Webcast:Domestic: (844) 200-6205 / International: (929) 526-1599 / Canada: (833) 950-0062Access Code: 618902Webcast: www.htareit.com under the Investor Relations tab.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock is now -7.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HTA Stock saw the intraday high of $31.38 and lowest of $30.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.83, which means current price is +7.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, HTA reached a trading volume of 10388155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $35.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 181.12.

How has HTA stock performed recently?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, HTA shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.19, while it was recorded at 30.06 for the last single week of trading, and 30.84 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.46. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.16.

Return on Total Capital for HTA is now 1.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.64. Additionally, HTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] managed to generate an average of $158,012 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]

There are presently around $6,690 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,538,013, which is approximately 0.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 23,031,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.89 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $502.83 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly 3.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

194 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 21,117,203 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 25,929,190 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 168,486,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,532,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,427,815 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,363,291 shares during the same period.