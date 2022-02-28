Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] Revenue clocked in at $37.33 million, down -44.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] gained 45.44% or 0.19 points to close at $0.60 with a heavy trading volume of 26122785 shares. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Guardforce AI Announces Latest Robotics Deployments.

Exceeds 1,400 Robots Deployed in the Asia Pacific Region.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today the deployment of more than 1,400 robots in Asia Pacific region. This includes Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong Macau and Malaysia. The Deployments cover multiple industries including, but not limited to, supermarkets, government facilities, hospitals, hotels, transportation stations, educational institutions, shopping malls, entertainment facilities and restaurants.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, GFAI reached to a volume of 26122785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.55.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.75 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9205, while it was recorded at 0.4368 for the last single week of trading.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.64 and a Gross Margin at +16.22. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.30.

Return on Total Capital for GFAI is now -7.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.95. Additionally, GFAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] managed to generate an average of -$1,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.33% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 500,000, which is approximately -44.086% of the company’s market cap and around 71.54% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 125,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $3000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 7,119 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,564,153 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 938,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,119 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 568,150 shares during the same period.