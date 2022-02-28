Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] is -18.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.86 during the day while it closed the day at $5.80. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Grab to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 3, 2022.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results before the U.S. market opens on March 3, 2022.

The Company’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results at:.

Grab Holdings Limited stock has also loss -0.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRAB stock has declined by -56.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.28% and lost -18.65% year-on date.

The market cap for GRAB stock reached $20.58 billion, with 3.74 billion shares outstanding and 2.58 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.17M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 25181232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $8.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.14.

GRAB stock trade performance evaluation

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.22, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,408 million, or 40.40% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.71% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 159,523,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $925.24 million in GRAB stocks shares; and MUFG BANK, LTD., currently with $828.9 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 1,417,378,414 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,899,808 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 26,462,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,449,740,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,102,599,323 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,512,741 shares during the same period.