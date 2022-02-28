FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Stock trading around $5.28 per share: What’s Next?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] traded at a high on 02/25/22, posting a 0.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.28. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Fuelcell Energy Project Identified for Funding From Canada’s Clean Resource Innovation Network to Design Pilot for Clean Carbon Capture.

Project awarded $6.8M to join forces with network to deliver the only technology available to decarbonize oil and gas industry operations while producing power.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) — a global leader in decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy — today announced that a carbon capture demonstration project using the Company’s proprietary carbonate fuel cell technology has been awarded $6.8M in funding as part of Canada’s Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) low emission fuels and products technology competition.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20996322 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FuelCell Energy Inc. stands at 10.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.81%.

The market cap for FCEL stock reached $1.93 billion, with 367.02 million shares outstanding and 353.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.68M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 20996322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on FCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has FCEL stock performed recently?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, FCEL shares gained by 36.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.35 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 4.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.11 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.05 and a Gross Margin at -15.25. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.45.

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Earnings analysis for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

There are presently around $783 million, or 43.60% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,625,987, which is approximately 4.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,316,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.63 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $46.63 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 19.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 27,451,539 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 15,588,823 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 105,161,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,201,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,647,523 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,763,546 shares during the same period.