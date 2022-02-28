For Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] traded at a high on 02/25/22, posting a 4.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.57. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Huntington Awarded on the Forbes America’s Best Employers 2022 List.

Recognition reflects Huntington’s commitment to colleague experience.

Huntington has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 10th, 2022 and can be viewed on Forbes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16818392 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at 3.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.09%.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $21.51 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.22M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 16818392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on HBAN stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HBAN shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.20.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.89, while it was recorded at 15.50 for the last single week of trading, and 15.36 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $17,765 million, or 81.40% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,441,341, which is approximately -1.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,122,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.24 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 2.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 59,207,404 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 57,599,783 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 1,024,174,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,140,981,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,281,834 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,150,068 shares during the same period.