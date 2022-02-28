DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Stock trading around $22.20 per share: What’s Next?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] traded at a high on 02/25/22, posting a 1.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.20. The company report on February 18, 2022 that DraftKings Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $473 Million; Increases 2022 Revenue Guidance to $1.85 Billion to $2.0 Billion; Introduces 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance.

Better Than Expected Results with 47% YoY Revenue Increase in Q4 2021 That Beat Guidance by 8%.

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27963257 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DraftKings Inc. stands at 13.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.34%.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $17.50 billion, with 406.99 million shares outstanding and 378.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.59M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 27963257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $38.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $30 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $32, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on DKNG stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DKNG shares from 46 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.91, while it was recorded at 19.91 for the last single week of trading, and 42.17 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.57.

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

There are presently around $6,029 million, or 65.00% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,338,845, which is approximately 6.555% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 20,996,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $466.12 million in DKNG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $438.45 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly -0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 44,482,937 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 32,215,714 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 194,889,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,587,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,321,922 shares, while 186 institutional investors sold positions of 6,593,845 shares during the same period.