Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Stock trading around $25.00 per share: What’s Next?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] traded at a high on 02/25/22, posting a 5.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.00. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Coupang to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on March 2, 2022.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The earnings release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

The earnings release and the webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13523442 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coupang Inc. stands at 7.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.32%.

The market cap for CPNG stock reached $41.40 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 1.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.19M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 13523442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $32.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 32.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.17% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.86, while it was recorded at 23.24 for the last single week of trading, and 30.91 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 177.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.88.Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $32,350 million, or 82.60% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 511,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 115,845,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $2.37 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly -9.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 209,907,320 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 154,280,900 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 929,793,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,293,982,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,591,610 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 20,354,783 shares during the same period.