ConocoPhillips [COP] stock Reiterated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $114

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] jumped around 3.54 points on Friday, while shares priced at $91.27 at the close of the session, up 4.04%. The company report on February 22, 2022 that ConocoPhillips Announces Transaction Details for Debt Exchange Offers for up to $3.0 Billion of Debt Securities.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) (“COP”) announced today that it is commencing a private offer to exchange (the “Pool 1 Offer”) four series of notes issued by COP, ConocoPhillips Company (“CPCo”) and Burlington Resources LLC (“Burlington”) as described in the table below (collectively, the “Pool 1 Notes”) for a combination of cash and a new series of CPCo’s senior notes due 2062 (the “New 2062 Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of Pool 1 Notes of each series that are accepted for exchange will be based on the order of acceptance priority for such series as set forth in the table below, such that the aggregate principal amount of Pool 1 Notes accepted in the Pool 1 Offer results in the issuance of New 2062 Notes in an amount not exceeding $2,000,000,000 (the “2062 Notes Cap”).

ConocoPhillips stock is now 26.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COP Stock saw the intraday high of $91.52 and lowest of $87.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 94.93, which means current price is +26.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.24M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 10527583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ConocoPhillips [COP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $103.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $111 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $110, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on COP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 107 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has COP stock performed recently?

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.31, while it was recorded at 88.94 for the last single week of trading, and 68.28 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.98. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.54.

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 3.89%.

Insider trade positions for ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $93,954 million, or 80.10% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 111,073,845, which is approximately 3.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,952,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.04 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.14 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -0.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 855 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 39,968,175 shares. Additionally, 735 investors decreased positions by around 62,700,641 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 926,739,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,029,407,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,529,222 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,334,004 shares during the same period.