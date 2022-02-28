Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Revenue clocked in at $0.27 million, down -18.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] loss -7.90% or -0.06 points to close at $0.69 with a heavy trading volume of 94225780 shares. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Camber’s Electric Transmission & Open Conductor Detection Systems Technology Founders Are Recognized Leaders in the Energy Sector.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) announced on February 15, 2022 the acquisition by its majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”), of a 51% interest in entities that own the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems designed to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure, and to immediately terminate the power to the line before it reaches the ground.

It opened the trading session at $0.74, the shares rose to $0.75 and dropped to $0.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEI points out that the company has recorded 51.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -109.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.82M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 94225780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 628.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.95. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 17.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.05 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7123, while it was recorded at 0.5975 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9333 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.94 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.25.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -195.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -335.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $35 million, or 3.37% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 22,617,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,007,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.58 million in CEI stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.12 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 43,370,239 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 860,829 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,729,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,960,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,538,402 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 750,610 shares during the same period.