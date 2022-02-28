Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $51

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] jumped around 1.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $45.10 at the close of the session, up 2.62%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Boston Scientific Closes Acquisition of Baylis Medical Company Inc..

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced the close of its acquisition of Baylis Medical Company Inc., a company that offers advanced transseptal access solutions as well as guidewires, sheaths and dilators used to support catheter-based left-heart procedures.

“The close of this acquisition allows Boston Scientific to integrate the Baylis platforms with our existing electrophysiology and structural heart offerings, further strengthening our position within the highest growth cardiology markets,” said Joe Fitzgerald, executive vice president and president, Cardiology, Boston Scientific. “We are now the only company to pair a comprehensive access portfolio with existing left-heart therapies such as left atrial appendage closure and atrial fibrillation ablation, providing physicians with a complete toolbox to treat patients with safety, efficacy and efficiency.”.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock is now 6.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BSX Stock saw the intraday high of $45.17 and lowest of $43.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.28, which means current price is +10.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.14M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 10646778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $49.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 47.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.30. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.11 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.98, while it was recorded at 43.66 for the last single week of trading, and 43.08 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.90 and a Gross Margin at +62.10. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 16.15%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

There are presently around $58,115 million, or 93.50% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 125,391,513, which is approximately 2.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,621,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.03 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.46 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -8.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 73,405,752 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 78,571,145 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 1,136,612,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,288,589,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,900,679 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 9,634,107 shares during the same period.