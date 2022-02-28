AT&T Inc. [T] is -2.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.1065 during the day while it closed the day at $23.91. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Tutor Perini Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Strong Civil segment operating margin of 12.7% for 2021, the highest annual Civil segment margin since 2014.

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.79 in 2021, in line with revised guidance.

AT&T Inc. stock has also gained 0.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, T stock has declined by -2.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.51% and lost -2.80% year-on date.

The market cap for T stock reached $165.93 billion, with 7.17 billion shares outstanding and 7.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.55M shares, T reached a trading volume of 44556699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $29.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $27 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $32, while UBS kept a Buy rating on T stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for T shares from 37 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 16.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

T stock trade performance evaluation

AT&T Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.95, while it was recorded at 23.65 for the last single week of trading, and 26.60 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.20. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73.

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AT&T Inc. [T] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 3.66%.

AT&T Inc. [T]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $90,500 million, or 54.80% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 572,599,844, which is approximately 0.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 515,670,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.33 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.58 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 3.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,003 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 260,881,028 shares. Additionally, 1,621 investors decreased positions by around 218,830,292 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 3,305,302,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,785,013,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 276 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,705,238 shares, while 269 institutional investors sold positions of 25,905,559 shares during the same period.