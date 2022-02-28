Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell -7.16% so far this year. What now?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.39%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Apple lands historic first Best Picture Oscar nomination for “CODA,” and secures six Academy Award nominations including Best Actor for Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur in “CODA”.

Apple® today made history, landing six Academy Award nominations in several major categories, including Best Picture for “CODA”; Best Actor for Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”; Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur in “CODA”; Best Adapted Screenplay for writer/director Siân Heder for “CODA”; Best Cinematography for Bruno Delbonnel for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”; and Best Production Design for Stefan Dechant for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”.

Over the last 12 months, AAPL stock rose by 35.95%. The one-year Apple Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.57. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2655.83 billion, with 16.39 billion shares outstanding and 16.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 102.21M shares, AAPL stock reached a trading volume of 91720486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $192.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $184 to $199. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $210, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 180 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.42, while it was recorded at 163.86 for the last single week of trading, and 151.83 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 14.85%.

There are presently around $1,551,172 million, or 59.60% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,261,261,357, which is approximately -0.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,019,810,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.12 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $146.24 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2,058 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 284,322,853 shares. Additionally, 2,044 investors decreased positions by around 218,666,825 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 8,906,607,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,409,596,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 518 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,992,240 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 21,733,109 shares during the same period.