why Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $377.88

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] price surged by 10.02 percent to reach at $23.98. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Zscaler Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Second Quarter Highlights.

A sum of 6310329 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.65M shares. Zscaler Inc. shares reached a high of $264.79 and dropped to a low of $227.48 until finishing in the latest session at $263.38.

The one-year ZS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.3. The average equity rating for ZS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $377.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $335, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ZS stock. On January 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZS shares from 330 to 325.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 17.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 69.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 193.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

ZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 274.37, while it was recorded at 254.95 for the last single week of trading, and 263.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zscaler Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.81 and a Gross Margin at +77.62. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.93.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.38. Additionally, ZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$83,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

ZS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 45.38%.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,225 million, or 47.80% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,543,542, which is approximately 9.041% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,899,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in ZS stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $746.32 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 18.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

350 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 8,710,815 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 5,783,210 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 49,100,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,594,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 854,860 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 833,328 shares during the same period.