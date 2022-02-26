why NetApp Inc. [NTAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.70

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] plunged by -$4.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $79.365 during the day while it closed the day at $79.29. The company report on February 23, 2022 that NetApp Acquires Fylamynt to Bring Automation Capabilities to Spot by NetApp’s Leading CloudOps Portfolio.

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced that it has acquired Fylamynt, a venture-backed, innovative CloudOps automation technology company that enables customers to build, run, manage and analyze workflows securely in any cloud with little to no code. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Organizations moving to and operating in the cloud need to be able to operate at speed and code their infrastructures. Applications must integrate with the services and workflows across their cloud environments. As the number of services and workflows increase, developing and maintaining these integrations and automations quickly becomes expensive, complex and time-consuming, requiring site reliability engineering (SRE) resources. Fylamynt addresses these challenges with its innovative low code, no code technology for cloud automation, enabling DevOps and SREs to scale, optimize and maintain their cloud operations at a fraction of the cost.

NetApp Inc. stock has also loss -13.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTAP stock has declined by -8.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.62% and lost -13.81% year-on date.

The market cap for NTAP stock reached $17.66 billion, with 223.00 million shares outstanding and 221.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, NTAP reached a trading volume of 6421877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NetApp Inc. [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $100.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $105 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for NetApp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $92 to $85, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on NTAP stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NTAP shares from 105 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 20.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

NTAP stock trade performance evaluation

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.39. With this latest performance, NTAP shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.59 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.60, while it was recorded at 86.29 for the last single week of trading, and 86.38 for the last 200 days.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NetApp Inc. [NTAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 8.80%.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,284 million, or 94.40% of NTAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,528,859, which is approximately 0.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 19,695,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 billion in NTAP stock with ownership of nearly -1.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

407 institutional holders increased their position in NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP] by around 14,433,261 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 16,140,139 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 174,970,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,544,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTAP stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,287,031 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 466,537 shares during the same period.