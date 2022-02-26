why Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.55

Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ: BIRD] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.57 at the close of the session, down -0.23%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Allbirds Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

2021 Highlights.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, BIRD reached a trading volume of 4625377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRD shares is $21.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $26 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Allbirds Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $12, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BIRD stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BIRD shares from 23 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21.

How has BIRD stock performed recently?

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.59.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.68 for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.14, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading.

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allbirds Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]

There are presently around $297 million, or 77.92% of BIRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIRD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,032,147, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,730,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.04 million in BIRD stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $29.84 million in BIRD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allbirds Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ:BIRD] by around 34,583,398 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,583,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIRD stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,583,398 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.