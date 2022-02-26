Wall Street Analyst Initiated Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.58%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Anaplan Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Anaplan Investor Center website.

Over the last 12 months, PLAN stock dropped by -30.66%. The one-year Anaplan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.19. The average equity rating for PLAN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.11 billion, with 146.97 million shares outstanding and 139.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, PLAN stock reached a trading volume of 6857802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $66.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $55, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PLAN stock. On November 24, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PLAN shares from 101 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAN in the course of the last twelve months was 2452.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PLAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, PLAN shares gained by 8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.64, while it was recorded at 45.01 for the last single week of trading, and 54.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anaplan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.34 and a Gross Margin at +68.20. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.39.

Return on Total Capital for PLAN is now -45.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.66. Additionally, PLAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] managed to generate an average of -$81,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,984 million, or 99.60% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,141,007, which is approximately 3.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,170,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $427.05 million in PLAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $267.08 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly 4.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

165 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 38,570,490 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 29,501,128 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 74,440,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,512,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,554,935 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 17,298,044 shares during the same period.