Wall Street Analyst Downgrade UBS Group AG [UBS]. What else is Wall St. saying

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] closed the trading session at $17.95 on 02/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.37, while the highest price level was $17.96. The company report on February 23, 2022 that UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Note: AMUB.

UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for the ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSE Arca: “AMUB”), traded on the NYSE Arca.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.45 percent and weekly performance of -12.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 12573380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 164.07.

UBS stock trade performance evaluation

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.44. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.17 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.10, while it was recorded at 19.39 for the last single week of trading, and 17.22 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.37. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 12.74%.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,189 million, or 52.99% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 153,942,977, which is approximately 8.945% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 137,022,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in UBS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.1 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly 1.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 112,929,528 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 55,947,938 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 1,091,620,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,260,498,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,077,689 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,970,872 shares during the same period.