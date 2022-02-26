Seaport Research Partners lifts International Paper Company [IP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] plunged by -$0.92 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $44.57 during the day while it closed the day at $44.19. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Employee Networking Circles Support Diversity and Inclusion at International Paper.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– International Paper Company.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., February 17, 2022 /3BL Media/ – With a mission to build and sustain a work environment that embraces individuality and collaboration to drive exceptional results, value different viewpoints and backgrounds, International Paper’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is a global one. The company implemented Employee Networking Circles, or ENCs, to bring people from various backgrounds across the organization together to foster this culture of inclusion.

International Paper Company stock has also loss -5.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IP stock has declined by -8.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.13% and lost -5.94% year-on date.

The market cap for IP stock reached $16.89 billion, with 392.60 million shares outstanding and 386.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 5724837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $51.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $160 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $55, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.55.

IP stock trade performance evaluation

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.65 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.13, while it was recorded at 45.81 for the last single week of trading, and 54.32 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94.

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Paper Company [IP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

International Paper Company [IP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,030 million, or 83.30% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,092,319, which is approximately -1.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,451,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.18 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -41.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 38,283,803 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 45,331,871 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 227,411,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,027,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,494,346 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 4,330,714 shares during the same period.