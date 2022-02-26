Realty Income Corporation [O] is -8.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] surged by $0.49 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $65.94 during the day while it closed the day at $65.74. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Realty Income Announces Operating Results For The Three Months And Year Ended December 31, 2021.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. All per share amounts presented in this press release are on a diluted per common share basis unless stated otherwise.

Realty Income Corporation stock has also loss -2.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, O stock has declined by -5.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.29% and lost -8.17% year-on date.

The market cap for O stock reached $37.47 billion, with 565.76 million shares outstanding and 403.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, O reached a trading volume of 5708982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $77.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 169.70.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.25 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.99, while it was recorded at 66.16 for the last single week of trading, and 69.30 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,559 million, or 82.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,344,766, which is approximately 6.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,379,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.73 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 17.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 691 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 42,556,479 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 37,742,283 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 372,713,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,012,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,843,960 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 17,441,173 shares during the same period.