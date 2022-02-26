Maxim Group lifts Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.95%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that MindMed Converts Multiple Voting Shares to Subordinate Voting Shares.

– Automatic conversion to be effective March 14, 2022 -.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies for the treatment of brain-based disorders, announced today that all the Company’s issued and outstanding multiple voting shares (the “Multiple Voting Shares”) will undergo a mandatory conversion into subordinate voting shares (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”) (the “Conversion”), in accordance with the Company’s Articles. The Conversion will be effective March 14, 2022 (the “Effective Date”).

Over the last 12 months, MNMD stock dropped by -64.83%. The average equity rating for MNMD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $509.10 million, with 420.74 million shares outstanding and 371.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, MNMD stock reached a trading volume of 5137708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07.

MNMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.95. With this latest performance, MNMD shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2902, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4287 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MNMD is now -75.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.79.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57 million, or 10.98% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,065,574, which is approximately 2.299% of the company’s market cap and around 15.72% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,728,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.24 million in MNMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.17 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 10,268,095 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 2,855,545 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 38,750,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,874,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,796,860 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 898,238 shares during the same period.