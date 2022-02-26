Market cap of Aflac Incorporated [AFL] reaches 39.46B – now what?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] loss -3.20% or -1.97 points to close at $59.62 with a heavy trading volume of 4712578 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Aflac partners with NeuroFlow to enhance Group Long-Term Disability offering with innovative mental health solution.

Companies aim to proactively help close gaps in care for customers that experience mental health and emotional challenges.

Mental health and emotional well-being challenges are on the rise, and that’s why Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S., entered into a strategic relationship with NeuroFlow that adds an innovative mental health solution designed to help individuals screen and monitor existing and undetected behavioral health conditions. With NeuroFlow, employees are empowered through self-service resources that provide insight into the “what” and “why” of their wellness plans to help reduce the impact of behavioral health conditions.

It opened the trading session at $59.92, the shares rose to $59.985 and dropped to $58.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AFL points out that the company has recorded 4.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, AFL reached to a volume of 4712578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $62.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $61, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.10.

Trading performance analysis for AFL stock

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.59. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.53, while it was recorded at 62.07 for the last single week of trading, and 56.76 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.07. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.56.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 3.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $26,582 million, or 59.80% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,327,773, which is approximately -1.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.8 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -2.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 11,505,991 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 22,013,313 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 398,081,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,601,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,711,065 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 5,197,613 shares during the same period.