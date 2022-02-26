International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell -8.75% so far this year. What now?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] price plunged by -0.08 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on February 23, 2022 that IBM Report: Manufacturing Felt Brunt of Cyberattacks in 2021 as Supply Chain Woes Grew.

Other Findings: Asia Pacific Now Most Attacked Region; Average Lifespan of Ransomware Groups is 17 Months; Vishing Triples Phishing Click Rate .

IBM (NYSE: IBM) Security today released its annual X-Force Threat Intelligence Index unveiling how ransomware and vulnerability exploitations together were able to “imprison” businesses in 2021 further burdening global supply chains, with manufacturing emerging as the most targeted industry. While phishing was the most common cause of cyberattacks in general in the past year, IBM Security X-Force observed a 33% increase in attacks caused by vulnerability exploitation of unpatched software, a point of entry that ransomware actors relied on more than any other to carry out their attacks in 2021, representing the cause of 44% of ransomware attacks.

A sum of 6453504 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.92M shares. International Business Machines Corporation shares reached a high of $122.10 and dropped to a low of $118.81 until finishing in the latest session at $121.97.

The one-year IBM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.11. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $143.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $151 to $145, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.94.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.58 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.83, while it was recorded at 123.46 for the last single week of trading, and 135.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +56.16. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

IBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 16.50%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60,373 million, or 57.70% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,553,655, which is approximately 0.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,452,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.99 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.48 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 3.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,162 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 24,546,268 shares. Additionally, 1,024 investors decreased positions by around 29,764,375 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 440,266,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,576,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 279 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,465,935 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,267,165 shares during the same period.