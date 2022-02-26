Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] moved up 12.44: Why It’s Important

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] traded at a high on 02/24/22, posting a 12.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.23. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Consolidated Uranium Announces Record Date for the Spin-Out of Labrador Uranium.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR”, the “Company” or “Consolidated Uranium”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. (“Labrador Uranium” or “LUR”) through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Arrangement”). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.

All of the conditions precedent to completion of the Arrangement have been satisfied, including among others, receipt of the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) which was obtained on February 7, 2022 and receipt of conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) for listing (the “Listing”) of the common shares of Labrador Uranium (“LUR Shares”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5869066 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energy Fuels Inc. stands at 8.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.10%.

The market cap for UUUU stock reached $1.13 billion, with 156.26 million shares outstanding and 152.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 5869066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 592.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 15.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.75 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.12, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $337 million, or 34.58% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,609,700, which is approximately 6.646% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 6,618,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.56 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.5 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 6.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 11,580,703 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,761,467 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 35,038,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,380,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,458,964 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,918,419 shares during the same period.