Citigroup slashes price target on Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] – find out why.

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] jumped around 0.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $102.21 at the close of the session, up 0.45%. The company report on February 22, 2022 that UBEC Delivers Desktops in the Cloud with Citrix®.

Educational group leverages DaaS solution to provide faculty and students with simple, secure and reliable access to tools they need to connect and learn from anywhere.

Just like work, education has moved to a hybrid model. And União Brasileira de Educação Católica (UBEC) is enabling it with Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS). Using the company’s desktop-as a-Service solution, the educational group provides more than 25,000 students and 2,700 employees across Brazil with simple, secure and reliable access to everything they need to connect and learn in the classroom, dorm room and anywhere in between.

Citrix Systems Inc. stock is now 8.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTXS Stock saw the intraday high of $102.33 and lowest of $101.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 144.47, which means current price is +9.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, CTXS reached a trading volume of 4771620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXS shares is $101.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citrix Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citrix Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on CTXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citrix Systems Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTXS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CTXS stock performed recently?

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, CTXS shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.30, while it was recorded at 101.88 for the last single week of trading, and 102.83 for the last 200 days.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.08 and a Gross Margin at +76.13. Citrix Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 93.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.18.

Citrix Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citrix Systems Inc. go to 6.50%.

Insider trade positions for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]

There are presently around $12,660 million, or 99.33% of CTXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,104,797, which is approximately 14.495% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,942,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in CTXS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.31 billion in CTXS stock with ownership of nearly 3.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citrix Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS] by around 15,974,250 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 11,554,491 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 96,897,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,425,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXS stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,335,435 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,046,885 shares during the same period.