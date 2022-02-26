Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Stock trading around $5.45 per share: What’s Next?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.44%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Cano Health to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Host Investor Conference Call and Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO or the “Company”), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, will host a conference call on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the Company’s business and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 ended December 31, 2021. A press release announcing the results will be issued earlier that morning.

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (844) 684-0650 for U.S. participants, or (343) 761-2594 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 6844449. The conference call will also be webcast live in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Investor page of the Cano Health website (investors.canohealth.com).

Over the last 12 months, CANO stock dropped by -61.81%. The one-year Cano Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.77. The average equity rating for CANO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.65 billion, with 170.87 million shares outstanding and 139.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, CANO stock reached a trading volume of 6673750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $14.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

CANO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.44. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.23, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cano Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $925 million, or 89.70% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 32,989,715, which is approximately -8.157% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,135,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.9 million in CANO stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $65.0 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly 1.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 27,970,797 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 17,259,169 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 115,389,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,619,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,727,731 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 8,598,656 shares during the same period.