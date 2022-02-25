Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] gain 60.68% so far this year. What now?

Zogenix Inc. [NASDAQ: ZGNX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.61%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Zogenix Supports New No-Cost Genetic Testing Program with United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation to Improve Diagnosis of Mitochondrial Diseases.

Symptoms of mitochondrial diseases, such as Thymidine Kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d), can vary widely and mimic other rare and common diseases, making diagnosis challenging 1,2,3.

Genetic testing offers a quicker, confirmatory path to diagnosis, enabling more accurate care and participation in available clinical trials 1,2,3.

Over the last 12 months, ZGNX stock rose by 11.44%. The one-year Zogenix Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.33. The average equity rating for ZGNX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.46 billion, with 55.91 million shares outstanding and 55.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, ZGNX stock reached a trading volume of 5145814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZGNX shares is $36.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZGNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Zogenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Zogenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ZGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zogenix Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12.

ZGNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, ZGNX shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.79 for Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.81, while it was recorded at 26.14 for the last single week of trading, and 17.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zogenix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1674.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.64. Zogenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1534.73.

Return on Total Capital for ZGNX is now -57.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.65. Additionally, ZGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] managed to generate an average of -$960,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Zogenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,534 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZGNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,734,099, which is approximately -1.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 4,090,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.98 million in ZGNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $103.52 million in ZGNX stock with ownership of nearly -1.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in Zogenix Inc. [NASDAQ:ZGNX] by around 6,165,141 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,183,084 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 48,303,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,651,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZGNX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,797,282 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,257,292 shares during the same period.