William Blair slashes price target on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] – find out why.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOCN] closed the trading session at $55.64 on 02/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.60, while the highest price level was $55.99. The company report on February 24, 2022 that DigitalOcean Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Grew 37% Driven by a Net Dollar Retention Rate of 116%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.74 percent and weekly performance of -10.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, DOCN reached to a volume of 5652371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCN shares is $101.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $50 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $67, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on DOCN stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DOCN shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is set at 5.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05.

DOCN stock trade performance evaluation

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.70. With this latest performance, DOCN shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.32% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.80, while it was recorded at 52.37 for the last single week of trading, and 68.47 for the last 200 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,092 million, or 53.20% of DOCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCN stocks are: IA VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,404,482, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; IA VENTURE STRATEGIES FUND II, LP, holding 7,404,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.42 million in DOCN stocks shares; and AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C., currently with $252.38 million in DOCN stock with ownership of nearly -33.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

215 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOCN] by around 26,340,437 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 11,734,515 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 27,817,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,892,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCN stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,997,005 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,459,725 shares during the same period.