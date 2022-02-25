why Enservco Corporation [ENSV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] price surged by 42.79 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Enservco Corporation Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Q3 revenue up 72% as Company posts gains across all service offerings.

A sum of 21754878 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 249.99K shares. Enservco Corporation shares reached a high of $1.08 and dropped to a low of $0.60 until finishing in the latest session at $0.84.

The one-year ENSV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.0. The average equity rating for ENSV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enservco Corporation [ENSV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENSV shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENSV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Enservco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $4 to $2.75. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Enservco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENSV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enservco Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

ENSV Stock Performance Analysis:

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.58. With this latest performance, ENSV shares gained by 26.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for Enservco Corporation [ENSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7817, while it was recorded at 0.6407 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1736 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enservco Corporation Fundamentals:

Enservco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ENSV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enservco Corporation go to 20.00%.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 20.50% of ENSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSV stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 123,635, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HUNTER ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 112,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66000.0 in ENSV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $49000.0 in ENSV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enservco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV] by around 189,625 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 67,939 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 298,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 556,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSV stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 184,240 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 36,754 shares during the same period.