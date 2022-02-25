why Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.61

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] loss -1.66% or -0.94 points to close at $55.84 with a heavy trading volume of 6326362 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Dell Technologies Delivers Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

It opened the trading session at $55.09, the shares rose to $55.96 and dropped to $54.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DELL points out that the company has recorded 8.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 6326362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $66.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DELL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 113 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.38. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.63, while it was recorded at 57.58 for the last single week of trading, and 53.06 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 5.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $12,854 million, or 83.70% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 33,476,762, which is approximately -9.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,380,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $976.42 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 4.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 400 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 44,422,756 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 56,640,735 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 125,321,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,385,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,585,115 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 22,092,535 shares during the same period.