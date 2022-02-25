why ABB Ltd [ABB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.79

ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.09 at the close of the session, down -0.03%. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Worley, ABB, and IBM to collaborate to create an end-to-end green hydrogen solution.

Worley (ASX: WOR), ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on helping energy companies build and operate green hydrogen facilities more efficiently and at scale.

The planned three-party collaboration aims to develop an integrated, digitally enabled solution for facility owners to build green hydrogen assets more quickly, cheaply, and safely, and operate them more efficiently.

ABB Ltd stock is now -13.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABB Stock saw the intraday high of $33.155 and lowest of $31.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.11, which means current price is +4.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, ABB reached a trading volume of 5142420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ABB Ltd [ABB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABB shares is $40.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ABB Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ABB Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABB Ltd is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABB in the course of the last twelve months was 68.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ABB stock performed recently?

ABB Ltd [ABB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.34. With this latest performance, ABB shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.07 for ABB Ltd [ABB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.22, while it was recorded at 33.75 for the last single week of trading, and 35.43 for the last 200 days.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABB Ltd [ABB] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.54 and a Gross Margin at +32.71. ABB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.34.

ABB Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for ABB Ltd [ABB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB Ltd go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for ABB Ltd [ABB]

Positions in ABB Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in ABB Ltd [NYSE:ABB] by around 6,239,207 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 6,044,292 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 89,976,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,259,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABB stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,326,505 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,144,413 shares during the same period.