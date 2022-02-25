Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] moved down -3.12: Why It’s Important

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] loss -3.12% or -1.2 points to close at $37.28 with a heavy trading volume of 5514938 shares. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser Company Announces Cash Tender Offers.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) (“Weyerhaeuser,” “we” or “our”) today announced that it has commenced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) for the maximum principal amount of validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) notes set forth below (the “Notes”), such that the aggregate purchase price, not including accrued and unpaid interest, payable in respect of such Notes will not exceed $1.0 billion.

The Offers are being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated February 23, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”), which sets forth a description of the terms of the Offers.

It opened the trading session at $38.86, the shares rose to $38.87 and dropped to $37.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WY points out that the company has recorded 12.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -23.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, WY reached to a volume of 5514938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $44.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WY shares from 37 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for WY stock

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.68. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.50 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.01, while it was recorded at 39.19 for the last single week of trading, and 37.09 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.40 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $23,438 million, or 83.80% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,702,770, which is approximately 0.254% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,396,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.77 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 3.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 32,145,631 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 43,978,102 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 532,975,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 609,099,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,823,512 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,838,597 shares during the same period.