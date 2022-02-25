Wedbush lifts The RealReal Inc. [REAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] slipped around -0.87 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.11 at the close of the session, down -10.90%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that The RealReal Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Q4 and FY 2021 Gross Merchandise Value Increased Year-Over-Year 45% and 50%, respectively Q4 and FY 2021 Total Revenue Increased Year-Over-Year 67% and 56%, respectively.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021. The company reported continued strong top-line growth and significant operating expense leverage. Fourth quarter and full year 2021 gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 45% and 50%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2020.

The RealReal Inc. stock is now -38.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REAL Stock saw the intraday high of $8.10 and lowest of $7.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.22, which means current price is +0.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 6046763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $19.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on REAL stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for REAL shares from 15 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48.

How has REAL stock performed recently?

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.11. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -26.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.13 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 13.97 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.62 and a Gross Margin at +56.25. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.62.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -42.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.99. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$67,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

Insider trade positions for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $658 million, or 97.90% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,774,532, which is approximately -20.973% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,225,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.66 million in REAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $47.45 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 17.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 14,832,076 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 16,186,502 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 51,423,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,441,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,455,628 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,850,837 shares during the same period.