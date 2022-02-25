Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] slipped around -4.89 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $193.74 at the close of the session, down -2.46%. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Expedia study warns the “workcation” isn’t a cure for vacation deprivation.

Annual Vacation Deprivation report reveals Canadians are battling burnout by giving themselves permission to PTO.

Today, Expedia released its annual Vacation Deprivation study, finding that Canadians took two fewer vacation days (16 days) than the global average in 2021 (18 days), leaving the majority feeling vacation deprived (55%) and more burned out than ever (71%). Surveying more than 14,500 working adults across 16 countries, the 2022 report also sheds light on the uncomfortable reality that pandemic-era flexible work arrangements can make it more difficult to unplug (45%), blurring the boundaries between time on and off the clock.

Expedia Group Inc. stock is now 7.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXPE Stock saw the intraday high of $194.58 and lowest of $181.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 217.72, which means current price is +21.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 7884212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $213.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $171 to $183. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $260, while Truist kept a Buy rating on EXPE stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXPE shares from 220 to 265.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 9.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.20 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.41, while it was recorded at 203.11 for the last single week of trading, and 168.18 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

There are presently around $28,953 million, or 97.80% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,405,768, which is approximately 0.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 12,683,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.03 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 4.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 438 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 22,215,113 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 16,428,517 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 107,119,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,763,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,719,008 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,214,485 shares during the same period.