Wall Street Analyst Initiated MetLife Inc. [MET]. What else is Wall St. saying

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] plunged by -$0.91 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $69.74 during the day while it closed the day at $68.05. The company report on February 23, 2022 that MetLife to Become Exclusive U.S. Employer Channel Distributor of Aura’s Digital Security Solutions.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) and Aura today announced a collaboration whereby MetLife will be the exclusive distributor of Aura’s digital security solutions in the employer channel. MetLife’s industry-leading U.S. Group Benefits platform reaches more than 50,000 employers and approximately 55 million eligible employees and their families. Adding Aura’s intelligent digital safety solutions is one more way that MetLife is responding to customer needs.

MetLife Inc. stock has also loss -4.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MET stock has inclined by 8.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.31% and gained 8.90% year-on date.

The market cap for MET stock reached $57.45 billion, with 837.50 million shares outstanding and 725.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 4470299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $77, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MET stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 67 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25.

MET stock trade performance evaluation

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.00, while it was recorded at 69.58 for the last single week of trading, and 62.99 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 5.02%.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,004 million, or 74.70% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,686,373, which is approximately -3.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,725,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.93 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 587 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 32,213,897 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 41,966,508 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 534,928,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 609,108,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,326,260 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,926,356 shares during the same period.