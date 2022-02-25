Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LNTH] gained 39.12% or 11.29 points to close at $40.15 with a heavy trading volume of 6185349 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Palette Life Sciences Enters Into an Agreement with Lantheus to Support the Promotion of PYLARIFY® (Piflufolastat F18).

Partnership leverages Palette’s specialty sales team to increase promotional footprint of PYLARIFY within the urology call point.

Palette Life Sciences (“Palette”), a global medical device company dedicated to improving prostate radiation therapy outcomes, announced the signing of an Agreement with Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) to support the promotion of PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F 18) in the United States. PYLARIFY injection is a fluorinated small molecule PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent that enables visualization of lymph nodes, bone and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer. PYLARIFY was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2021.

It opened the trading session at $38.28, the shares rose to $41.51 and dropped to $37.7901, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LNTH points out that the company has recorded 59.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -132.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 394.21K shares, LNTH reached to a volume of 6185349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNTH shares is $36.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantheus Holdings Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNTH in the course of the last twelve months was 96.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for LNTH stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.51. With this latest performance, LNTH shares gained by 60.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.49 for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.69, while it was recorded at 31.34 for the last single week of trading, and 26.11 for the last 200 days.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.99 and a Gross Margin at +43.70. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Return on Total Capital for LNTH is now 0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.10. Additionally, LNTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] managed to generate an average of -$22,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. go to 37.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]

There are presently around $1,955 million, or 95.39% of LNTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,675,397, which is approximately 1.362% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,319,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.67 million in LNTH stocks shares; and THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, currently with $88.07 million in LNTH stock with ownership of nearly 2.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lantheus Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LNTH] by around 6,829,640 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 4,701,376 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 56,205,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,736,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNTH stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,199,598 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 610,938 shares during the same period.