Wall Street Analyst Downgrade U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. What else is Wall St. saying

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.40 during the day while it closed the day at $1.30. The company report on February 18, 2022 that U.S. Well Services and Olympus Energy Finalize Electric Frac Contract.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) (“USWS” or the “Company”), a provider of hydraulic fracturing services and a market leader in natural gas-powered electric fracture stimulation, has entered into a contract to provide electric pressure pumping services for Olympus Energy LLC (“Olympus”), a developer of natural gas resources in the core of the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in southwestern Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, USWS will operate a Clean Fleet® for Olympus on a contracted basis through 2022 and for up to two additional years if all optional extensions are exercised.

“U.S. Well Services is pleased to be partnering with Olympus under a long-term contract,” commented Joel Broussard, the Company’s President and CEO. “We look forward to building off of the success we had during our electric fleet field trial in late 2021. Olympus is a premier E&P operator in Appalachia, and has consistently demonstrated a focus on environmental stewardship. Our Clean Fleet® technology will help Olympus achieve its environmental goals and realize fuel savings and other important health, safety, and environmental benefits.”.

U.S. Well Services Inc. stock has also gained 39.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USWS stock has declined by -28.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.13% and gained 13.04% year-on date.

The market cap for USWS stock reached $74.02 million, with 29.80 million shares outstanding and 28.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 589.17K shares, USWS reached a trading volume of 17497978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USWS shares is $3.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USWS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

USWS stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.26. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1078, while it was recorded at 0.9881 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4564 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.78 and a Gross Margin at -9.90. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.24.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.13. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$360,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32 million, or 51.30% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 19,796,410, which is approximately 250.005% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,757,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.2 million in USWS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.07 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 89.73% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 15,836,512 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 257,371 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 17,622,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,716,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 747,625 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 78,005 shares during the same period.