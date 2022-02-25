Vertical Research slashes price target on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] – find out why.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] plunged by -$0.89 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $27.22 during the day while it closed the day at $26.77. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Axalta Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Strong Operating Execution Despite Continued Supply Chain Challenges; Persistent Inflation Partially Offset by Continued Pricing Gains.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) (“Axalta”), a leading global coatings company, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock has also loss -7.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXTA stock has declined by -18.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.34% and lost -19.17% year-on date.

The market cap for AXTA stock reached $6.05 billion, with 229.90 million shares outstanding and 226.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, AXTA reached a trading volume of 5481696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $35.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $32, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on AXTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AXTA stock trade performance evaluation

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, AXTA shares dropped by -9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.82 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.67, while it was recorded at 28.06 for the last single week of trading, and 30.85 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 19.75%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,206 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,507,338, which is approximately -1.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 15,216,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.89 million in AXTA stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $414.86 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 0.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 22,162,138 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 22,615,881 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 179,585,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,363,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,472,744 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,330,333 shares during the same period.